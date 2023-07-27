HARRINGTON, Del.- People stepped onto the fairgrounds armed with tools to beat the heat Thursday.
Whether that be a cowboy hat, umbrella or portable fan, many prepared for a scorching State Fair experience.
Michele Harding comes to Harrington for the fair from Baltimore every year. She said a heatwave is basically tradition.
"That's why we have sunglasses and a hat and plenty of water in the car if we need to go back, or we purchase great drinks inside."
Speaking of drinks, Daniel Armstrong at the Island Time Smoothie stand said hot weather is his time to shine
"It's a good thing for the business for sure," he said. "Ice cold lemonade is always a good thing."
Others tried to squeeze in as much fair fun as possible before the sun was directly overhead.
Dennis Amatuzio came to the fairgrounds bright an early after checking the forecast.
"We heard it's going to be very, very hot today," Amatuzio said. "We came early and we are going to leave early too."
Kathy Mariani and her family had the same strategy.
"We came early so we can try to beat that three o'clock heat," mentioning plans to dive into something refreshing later in the day. "We'll get into the rides around one and then we'll be able to take the kids back home and swim in my pool."
Thursday was also Governor's Day and senior day at the State Fair.