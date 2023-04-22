SMYRNA, Del.-The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that a fire that heavily damaged a vacant house in Smyrna on April 20 was arson.
According to the agency, The Citizens' Hose Company responded to the 100 block of Smyrna Landing Road just before midnight. An unoccupied dwelling was engulfed in flames. There were no reported injuries.
Damage is estimated to cost $200,000.
Deputy fire marshals were on the scene investigating. They determined the home was currently under construction, and that someone intentionally started the fire. The criminal investigation continues.
At this point, officials say there are no indications that this arson is related to a similar fire that occurred on April 13 on East Mount Vernon Street in Smyrna.
Anyone with information including video footage is asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or email investigators directly at Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov .