Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 72F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 72F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.