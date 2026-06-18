CRISFIELD, Md. - The Maryland Board of Public Works approved nearly $30 million in state funding will go toward improvement projects at Somers Cove Marina.
On June 17, $29.7 million in funding was approved to construct bulkheads, piers, storm drains, utilities, and a boat ramp at the marina.
The Board of Public Works says the current bulkhead and fixed pier system has exceeded its useful life and has threatened marina operations. The funding is intended to replace the fixtures with floating docks and a vinyl composite bulkhead that will be more resistant to changing weather conditions.
Officials say the storm drain utility replacement will include new check valves to help mitigate flooding at the marina and downtown Crisfield.
“The Somers Cove Marina plays an important role in the community of Crisfield and is a lifeline to the residents of Smith Island,” said Senator Mary Beth Carozza (R-District 38), who wrote a letter in support of the funding prior to approval. “These necessary improvements ensure the Marina will continue to bring economic and tourism value to the surrounding community, including the signature J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake event while providing regular essential services to the residents of Crisfield and Smith Island. We are grateful that the Board of Public Works approved the funding for Somers Cove Marina.”
The Board of Public Works also approved a one-year extension to the Board of Directors of The Crisfield Heritage Foundation, Inc. of $60,000 in capital grant funds for the Crisfield Customs House Project.