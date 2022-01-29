SALISBURY, Md.– Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced that as of 5 p.m. Saturday, the state of emergency and snow emergency which had been in effect for the previous 24 hours have been lifted.
Citizens are reminded that city law requires all property owners adjacent to any street within cty limits to remove the snow from the sidewalks. The purpose of this ordinance is to provide the ability for residents to move freely and safely throughout the city. Snow must be removed for the entire length of the property for a width of four feet. The removal must take place within six hours after the snow and or ice has stopped falling. The property owner is liable for any accidents which may occur as a result of uncleared sidewalks.
For service calls after hours, contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165. For emergencies, please call 911.