Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches, Inland Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Wind will combine with cold temperatures to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&