MILLSBORO, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred in Sussex County on Friday afternoon.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to 24858 John J Williams Hwy in Millsboro for the report of a "wash down assignment resulting from a property damage vehicle accident". The accident, located at the entrance to the Nanticoke Crossing Shopping Center, involved a two vehicle collision with no occupant injuries.
IRVFC say emergency response crews worked on vehicle stabilization, fluid and debris recovery, initial occupant evaluation, and traffic control.
Officials say a black GMC Yukon collided with a "utility body commercial truck" near the intersection. The damage to both vehicle was significant, according to IRVFC.
All occupants refused medical attention.
The Delaware State Police are investigating.