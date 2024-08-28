MILLSBORO, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a car accident that occurred in Sussex County on Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 1:08pm, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted for a vehicle accident on John J. Williams Highway between Legion Road and Seymour Lane in Millsboro. The accident was reported to emergency units as a "multiple vehicle chain reaction type collision".
IRVFC state that a gray mercury Milan Sedan struck the rear of a Toyota Sequia SUV causing it to hit another vehicle. Officials say the Toyota and Mercury were both rendered inoperable after significant damage caused during the crash.
Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.