SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Police Criminal Investigation Unit confirms to WBOC that one person was killed after being stabbed outside of Market Street Inn early Sunday morning.
Troopers say the suspect, 44 year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland is wanted on first-degree murder charges.
According to the investigation, Police say the victim and the suspect got in a physical altercation following an argument.
Collick allegedly stabbed the victim before running away.
The victim, identified as 32 year-old Alejandro Roland Exantus of Laurel, Delaware was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury where he died from his injuries.
Troopers say the suspect remains on the run and could be traveling in a silver 2012 Cadillac CTS.
State Police say the investigation continues and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact them.