State proposal for Frederick Douglass Rail Trail draws mixed reaction on Midshore

TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - The Frederick Douglass Rail Trail would run about 10 miles between Tuckahoe State Park and Easton, following a former railroad corridor that has been inactive for years. The Maryland Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration are leading the early design phase of the project.
Officials say the trail would create a paved path for walking and biking, with connections through Queen Anne, Cordova, and surrounding communities. The corridor has been rail-banked for future trail use since 2013.
But some farmers, like Sonny Eaton of Queen Anne, say they have concerns about how the project could impact private property and nearby land use.
“I’m totally against it,” Eaton said.
Eaton says he worries about liability and activity near farmland.
“There's just a lot of risk, a lot of liability on me when they, you know, start people walking around my farm and we’re out there trying to make a living,” Eaton told WBOC.
Other farmers like Michael Elben say they want more details about how the trail would operate.
“It's hard to tell how many people are going to be trespassing into the woods…I haven't heard any farmers say they're for it and a lot of local businesses aren’t for it too,” Elben said.
Supporters say the project could benefit the region by improving recreation access and drawing visitors to rural communities.
Heather Grant, executive director of Talbot Thrive, says rail trails remain limited on the Eastern Shore despite strong tourism demand.
“We really only have a very tiny percentage of trails in this part of Maryland, and we have over 7 million people who come here every year for recreation and vacation tourism,” Grant said.
State officials say the project is still in early design, with construction not expected to begin until at least 2029. Another public meeting is expected before the end of the year to review updated design details.