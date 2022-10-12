DOVER, Del.- State retirees rallied at Legislative Hall this morning in opposition to Delaware's new Medicare Advantage Plan.
Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch plans as a cost saving measure. The new plan will go into effect on Jan. 1 2023.
State retirees believe the new plan, administered by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware, will cause delays in receiving the care they need.
Medicare Advantage plans have received national backlash due to pre-authorization rules. Delaware's plan will require pre-authorization for over two thousand medical services.
RISE Delaware, the group of state retirees opposed to the change, have decided to sue the state in Superior Court in hopes of stopping the transition from happening.
Ed Martin, a retired state trooper, said the new plan is a slap in the face to those who have served the people of Delaware for years.
"What they have done to the pensioners is just blatant disrespect and I think it's criminal," said Martin.
The General Assembly will hold a special session on Oct. 26 to consider a new bill that would provide more oversight and help for retirees in making the transition.
However, the last day to opt in or out of the new Medicare Advantage plan is Oct. 24, two days before the special session.
Those choosing to opt out will lose state funded healthcare entirely.