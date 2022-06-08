WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – The Maryland State Highway is currently conducting a study to determine what needs to be done to improve traffic and safety along Rt. 90.
In August 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration would evaluate improvements along the MD 90 corridor between US 50 and MD 528 in Worcester County.
SHA is currently in the planning phase, having initiated the Planning and Environmental Linkages, or PEL study.
According to SHA, that stretch can be backed up as much as 7 and a half miles on Saturdays.
"Every summer it's a hassle getting into Ocean City," said Hal Braswell of Ocean Pines.
Exactly what will be done has not been stated, though adding lanes would figure to be part of the solution and is one that has been proposed in the past.
"I think its awesome,” said Hunter Grunewald of Ocean Pines, “because Ocean City, there's only two ways in. You've got Route 50 and Route 90 and Route 50 already gets backed up…I think it's a great way to get people into town and we need it desperately."
The planning phase is expected to wrap up sometime in January 2023. A virtual public hearing is scheduled for June 21st at 6pm.