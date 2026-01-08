PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A state investigation has not substantiated claims that a Somerset County Board of Education member violated residency rules, but the case is now being referred to the Maryland State Board of Education for further review.
The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education released its findings Wednesday, Jan. 7, after investigating whether Board member Andrew Gleason still lives within the commissioner district he represents, a legal requirement under state law.
The complaint alleged Gleason no longer resides in Commissioner District 1, which would disqualify him from serving on the board. Investigators say they reviewed voter records, tax filings, property deeds, motor vehicle records, utility information, and conducted interviews and site observations.
According to the report, Gleason owns two homes in Somerset County, one in District 1, which he lists for voting and motor vehicle registration. The other home is located in District 3. The Inspector General’s office says Gleason purchased it in December 2023 and self-declared it as his principal residence in some tax and court records
Despite those conflicting filings, however, investigators concluded they could not prove Gleason abandoned his District 1 home. Maryland officials say their investigation indicated Gleason lives at the District 1 address, while the District 3 property appeared unoccupied during site visits.
While the allegation itself was not substantiated, investigators noted inconsistencies in how Gleason reported his residence to different government agencies.
Because of those discrepancies, and because Gleason reportedly declined to participate in an interview, the Inspector General is referring the matter to the State Board of Education to determine whether where he lives complies with Maryland law.
Under state statute, a school board member who no longer resides in the district they represent may not continue to serve.
The Inspector General has now asked the State Board of Education to review the findings and respond by February 6. Any final determination on Gleason’s eligibility now rests with that board. For now, the Inspector General says the evidence does not support removing Gleason from office, but stops short on fully closing the door on the issue.