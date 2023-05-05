SALISBURY, Md. - The state has wrapped its case in Austin Davidson's murder trial.
State's Attorney Jamie Dykes told Judge Sarbanes on Friday morning she plans to formally rest the state's case on Monday morning.
Sarbanes dismissed the jury for the day around 11:40 a.m., as the state and defense will work out some procedural issues with the Judge in the afternoon.
On Friday, the jury again heard from Maryland State Police Sergeant Steve Hallman, the lead investigator in the murder of Wicomico County Sheriff's Corporal Glenn Hilliard.
Hallman was questioned by the state for nearly two hours regarding the investigation. A lengthy 26 minute surveillance camera compilation was shown, depicting Davidson wandering around Pittsville on the night of June 12, 2022.
The video shows at 8:24 p.m., Corporal Hilliard's police cruiser passes Davidson on Gumboro Road.
Davidson begins walking faster and heads toward the Talbot Apartments.
Hilliard immediately turns around and drives to the Talbot Apartments.
At 8:26 p.m., what sounded like three gunshots in rapid succession could be heard.
Within seconds, Hilliard's partner, a Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy speeds by a security camera and within two minutes, speeds into the Talbot Apartments with his lights activated.
During Hallman's testimony, the state also entered into evidence messages Davidson had sent on and before June 12.
A friend texted Davidson "Do u need 2 guns," to which Davidson responded "I need one gun," and explained he was looking to sell the other.
A Snapchat video of Davidson brandishing the weapon used in Corporal Hilliard's death was also admitted as evidence. That video was taken just about two hours before the shooting.
The defense declined its opportunity to cross examine Sergeant Hallman.
Judge Sarbanes said he expects the case to be in the hands of the jury by Monday, which would mean a speedy case presented by the defense.