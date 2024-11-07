WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- The sunny weather that seems to never end is good for outdoor activities like picking up leaves. However, it can make getting rid of those leaves more challenging.
Clearing your yard of fallen leaves can be one of the biggest headaches of the fall season, and this year, neighbors don't have the luxury of setting their leaf piles on fire to get rid of them.
"Burning at this point, one is against the law, the statewide burn ban will not allow you to do that," said Worcester County Fire Marshal Matt Owens. "And two, it's just not good, I mean it's dry conditions, a fire can get out of control extremely quick and you're putting first responders in danger andyou're putting your own property in danger."
Owens said instead, take the leaves to your local dump.
Frank Jones enlisted the help of his grandson on Thursday to do just that, knowing it's a much safer alternative to burning.
"You don't want to do that, it'll get away from you too quick," said Jones.
He's even noticed a few of his neighbors turning to a method that doesn't require them to leave their yards.
"If they're not raking them up they'll run them over with the grasscutter," said Jones. "That's also an option, you know, sometimes I'll do that myself."
If you see a neighbor with a lighter in hand heading towards their pile of leaves, call someone.
"If it's an emergency, obviously, we would encourage you to call 911 and report it, and those folks will be able to point you in the right direction," said Owens. "If it's a non-emergency, there's a non-emergency number you can call."
In Worcester County the non-emergency number is 410-632-1311.
Delaware also has a state-wide burn ban in effect. On Thursday afternoon, Accomack County implemented one as well.