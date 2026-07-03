BERLIN, Md. - A graduate of Stephen Decatur High School is representing the United States on one of the world's biggest stages in sports.
Steve Fell, a member of Stephen Decatur High School's Class of 2001, is serving as a performance coach for the United States Men's National Soccer Team as the squad advances to the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.
School officials celebrated Fell's accomplishments, noting this is his second FIFA World Cup as part of the U.S. team's performance staff.
Fell's journey began on the soccer field at Stephen Decatur, where he starred as a Seahawk before continuing his playing career at Towson University and later competing professionally. He went on to build a career in exercise science and high-performance athletics, eventually earning a role with the U.S. Men's National Team, according to Stephen Decatur High School.
The school said Fell's success serves as an inspiration to current students, highlighting his dedication, hard work and commitment to pursuing opportunities both on and off the field.
"Congratulations, Steve Fell! Your Seahawk family is cheering you on every step of the way," the school said in a social media post.
The United States men’s national soccer team is slated to play Belgium in the round of 16 on Monday, July 6.