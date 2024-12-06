WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- On Saturday afternoon, the Seahawks will be right back where they were last year: in the 2A state championship game vs. Huntingtown.
We caught up with the team on Friday, and players and coaches told us they're laser-focused on the fight ahead and appreciate all the support.
"We're just ready to go and play and claim what's ours," said senior Ethan Bradshaw.
People directly involved with the team are not the only ones pumped for the big game. A ton of students and teachers were donning Seahawks gear in the hallway on Friday, and Principal Thomas Sites said he's taken notice of all the school spirit.
"Really everybody's bought in," said Sites. "We're blessed here at Decatur, in my opinion, because we have fantastic kids, our coaches and our teachers, our families, everybody supports us and it's just a wonderful time to be a Decatur fan."
The support shown for this team isn't surprising, though. Sites referenced last year's state championship run as an example.
"We had people from all over the Eastern Shore up there[Annapolis] supporting us, so all that buy-in really plays into how our kids perform," said Sites.
Last year, the Seahawks made history, and this year, they're hoping history repeats itself.
"We just want to prove everybody wrong that we can go back-to-back," said senior Davin Chandler.
The state championship game is at the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. and you can expect full coverage of the game on the Delmarva Sports Network.
Good luck Decatur!