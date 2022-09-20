CAMBRIDGE, Md.-Sources close to WBOC has confirmed the winner of the run-off election for mayor in Cambridge is Stephen Rideout.
Rideout beat opponent Addie Eckardt with approximately 55% of the votes.
Eckardt and Rideout were the two finalists in last month's special election. Neither received more than 50% of the votes, so the run-off election was held on Tuesday.
Steve Rideout will finish the term of former mayor Andrew Bradshaw, who stepped down after pleading guilty to posting revenge porn.
That term ends in December 2024.