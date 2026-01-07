STEVENSVILLE, MD– The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff says a woman was charged with assault on law enforcement after a trespassing arrest in December.
The Sheriff's Office responded to Rams Head Shorehouse around 1 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2025 to remove an unwanted patron.
Bar employees alleged 38-year-old Ashley Hildebrand, of Stevensville, yelled and cursed at employees and fellow patrons, intentionally kicked another patron and threw a drink at a bartender. She then refused to leave the bar when asked, according to a press release.
Deputies say they made contact with Hildebrand, brought her outside and informed her she would be trespassed and needed to leave the property or be arrested.
Hildebrand reportedly advised she was too impaired to drive, and when a previously offered ride fell through, she refused to make other arrangements.
During the interaction, Hildebrand attempted to re-enter the bar numerous times and blocked the exit to other patrons, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Hildebrand allegedly resisted after being placed under arrest and was carried to a patrol vehicle.
Upon arrival at the Sheriff's Office, deputies say Hildebrand kicked a deputy twice.
Hildebrand was held without bond on the following charges:
- Assault Second Degree on Law Enforcement
- Disturbing the Peace
- Failure to Obey Lawful Order
- Disorderly Conduct
- Trespassing: Private Property