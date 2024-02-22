Stockton House Fire Under Investigation

STOCKTON, MD– The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred in Stockton this morning.
The Stockton Volunteer Fire Company responded to the two-story home on Ticktown Road around 10:17 a.m.
Crews worked to extinguish flames on the house’s rear side before remaining on scene for two hours, assisted by Girdletree, Snow Hill, Pocomoke and Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Departments.
Deputies continue to investigate the cause of that blaze.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (410) 632-5666.