SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Troopers arrested a man after a DUI crash that resulted in the recovery of stolen guns.
Delaware State Police have arrested 33-year-old James Fisher of Ellendale, following a crash that occurred in Harbeson.
Police say on July 1, around 8:30 a.m., a Ford F-750 was traveling southbound on Harbeson Road north of Lewes-Georgetown Highway. Investigators say for unknown reasons, the Ford left the road and hit several parked vehicles on the 18000 block of Harbeson Road.
Troopers say after the crash, the driver, identified as James Fisher, was seen removing a bag from the Ford and hiding it behind a tree. Troopers reportedly spoke to Fisher, observed multiple signs of impairment, and conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Troopers also located the bag that Fisher hid behind the tree. State police say a search of the bag revealed several guns that Fisher had stolen, along with ammunition and ballistic vests. Fisher suffered minor injuries from the crash but refused transport to the hospital, according to police.
Fisher, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, was arrested and taken to Troop 7. He was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $25,530 secured bond.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 4 counts
- Possession of a Firearm/Destructive Weapon if Previously Convicted of a Violent Felony (Felony) – 4 counts
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated, or Altered Serial Number (Felony)
- Theft of a Firearm (Felony) – 4 counts
- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
- Other Traffic Violations