QUEENSTOWN, MD– The State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire involving a stolen vehicle which took place early Aug. 24.
The Queenstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Arrington Road at 2:14 a.m. to find the front half of a 2017 Nissan Road engulfed.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames in just five minutes, with damages estimated at $10,000.
The vehicle was stolen from Prince George's County without the owner's knowledge, according to a press release.
The preliminary cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary, with the Fire Marshal's Office still investigating.