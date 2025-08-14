KENT CO., Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man on multiple charges after they say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.
According to investigators, a Caroline County Sheriff’s deputy first spotted a Mazda CX-5 near the Maryland-Delaware state line on Aug. 12 that had been reported stolen. The deputy pulled the car over and identified the driver as Adrian Waters, 37, of Smyrna, who police say was wanted on felony charges in Delaware. Authorities say Waters then sped away during the traffic stop.
The ensuing pursuit led into Delaware, but police say they used stop sticks to bring the Mazda to a halt on Westville Road. Waters then collided with a fully-marked State Police Tahoe, according to police. Luckily, the Delaware State trooper was not injured.
After searching the Mazda, police say they found an Oxycodone pill and drug paraphernalia. Waters, who was reportedly showing signs of impairment, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Following his release, Waters was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,900 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)
-Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
-Receiving or Transferring a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
-Driving Without a Valid License