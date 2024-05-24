BISHOPVILLE, MD - The same thunderstorm that damaged property in Ocean City brought down a park pavilion in Bishopville Friday morning.
Worcester County Recreation and Parks officials tell WBOC they were alerted to the pavilion's collapse in Bishopville Park after a 911 call just before 10 a.m. on May 24th.
The structure collapsed onto park picnic tables below, with support beams snapped during the storm. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Officials say the pavilion has been cordoned off and is closed until further notice.
The repair to the collapsed pavilion is estimated at $50,000 according to officials.
