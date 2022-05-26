REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Rehoboth Beach's Director of Public Works Kevin Williams says crews have done all they can right now to restore the beach.
"The beach is pretty big at low tide, but it is significantly smaller at high tide," Williams said.
"It won't look like it used to look until we get the beach replenishment in the fall," he continued.
John Ottolini lives in Lewes and comes to the beach in Rehoboth regularly. He says he will not let a smaller beach keep him away.
"I don't think it's going to make much a difference, people are still going to come down here they're going to enjoy it and I'm going to be down here every weekend," he said.
Further inland at Atlantic Cycles, owner Frank Cole says if the beach gets too crowded, he hopes folks will head inland to visit shops like his.
"I think it will push them towards the Boardwalk and towards the shops on Rehoboth Avenue, there are plenty of things to do then just the beach," Cole said.
Williams says throughout the summer tides will continue to push sand back in, improving the beach size.
He says city crews will also push sand back onto the dunes every morning.
Full beach replenishment in Rehoboth will take place in the Fall.