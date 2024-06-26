DELMARVA - There are power outages reported following the heavy line of storms that rolled across the Peninsula on Wednesday evening.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, Delmarva Power reported 3,000 customers impacted by an outage in Wicomico County. Restoration was estimated to be complete by midnight.
Choptank Electric Cooperative reported nearly 370 outages in Wicomico County.
Delaware Electric Cooperative reported that about 2,000 members in Laurel were out of power. Crews were en route around 11:30pm, to begin restoring power as quickly as possible.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.