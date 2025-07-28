OXFORD, MD - A restoration project is in the works for Strand Beach in Talbot County. Fences line the beach in hopes to protect the vegetation growth.
Town Manager Holly Wahl explains the fencing.
"If you go to the beach now, you will see some fencing," said Wahl. "It's called goose fencing. And so that is to prevent any damage to the new plantings. So the goal is to make sure the plants survive and can take root."
Wahl is hopeful for the outcome of the project.
"The goal of the area is to to be a stable, resilient shoreline that is protected from flooding and that can still be open to the public for enjoyment," said Wahl.