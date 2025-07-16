SALISBURY, MD - The USSSA Eastern National Softball Championship is in full swing in Salisbury. Players and spectators are doing their best to stay cool during the tournament.
"Most of the time we sit by the fan to keep cool," said Madeline Behan, a player for Pegasus Fastpitch.
Madeline also explained how she helps her teammates when they slow down in the sun.
"If they need like water or ice I'll like go to my cooler and I'll grab stuff for them," said Behan. "We'll like tell each other to push through it. Get up on the fence, get hyped, and that'll keep us going."
Emma Fiore, the catcher for Northwest Explosion, also shared some heat crushing tips.
"Getting in the shade, drinking a lot of water," said Fiore. "Trying to do my hardest so you can get, like, quick innings, and I can get in the shade."
The tournament has a Rita's Ice stand, as well as a walk-through misting station for everyone at the complex to keep cool.
The games are free to attend and continue through August 2nd in Salisbury and Worcester County.