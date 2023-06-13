QUEENSTOWN, Md. - The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff says it has been seeing numerous theft incidents at the Queenstown Outlets recently.
Stores such as Coach, Sunglasses Hut, Ralph Lauren, and Cosmetic Company stores have all reported robberies, according to police.
On June 7th, police say, three unknown people stole over $3,500 worth of apparel from the Nike store.
On June 8th, The Cosmetic Company Store and Nike again both reported a robbery involving two suspects. One of those suspects allegedly assaulted an employee at the Cosmetic Company Store. The suspects then left in a gray Kia with VA license plates, according to police, but were later stopped and arrested.
That same day, police say four individuals stole items from Under Armour before leaving in a silver Hyundai, Police were again reportedly able to locate and arrest the suspects. $3,625.70 worth of Under Armour merchandise was reportedly recovered.
The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff lists the following individuals and their respective charges from these incidents alone:
Dominique West, of Upper Marlboro, MD, has been charged with Theft Scheme, 2 counts of Theft, 2nd-degree assault, Neglect of a Minor, Driving W/Expired License. She is held without bail.
Ania Nolan, of Washington, DC, charged with Theft and Felony Theft. She was released on her own recognizance.
Tyquan Mckenzie, of Hyattsville, MD, was charged with Theft Scheme, 2 counts of Theft, and an outstanding warrant. He was released on bond.
Chyna Parker, of Washington, DC, charged with Theft Scheme, 2 counts of Theft, Felony Theft, and Conspiracy of Theft. She is being held without bail.
Breona Simms, from District Heights, MD charged with Theft Scheme, Theft, 2 counts of Felony Theft, and Conspiracy of Theft. She was released on bond.
Noel Boyd from Washington DC, charged with Theft, Felony Theft, and an outstanding fugitive warrant. She is being held without bail