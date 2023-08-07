BERLIN, Md. - Police are advising neighbors to lock their cars after multiple burglaries.
The Berlin Police Department say on Saturday, Aug. 5 between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., a group of suspects entered cars at multiple locations in the areas of Bay Street and Maple Avenue. Police say they took reports from approximately 20 victims who had valuables stolen from their vehicles.
Anyone with information on the individuals involved are asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at 410-641-1333.
Berlin Police are reminding people to take steps to avoid vehicle burglaries:
- Lock your vehicles. Police say a majority of the victims said their vehicles were unlocked. Some were unsure, but believed they locked them. However, during these incidents, no damage was reported to the exterior of any vehicles and no video shows the use of any tools/force. The suspects were simply pulling handles looking for unlocked vehicles.
- Remove valuables from your vehicles at night. Large sums of cash, electronics, wallets, etc. should be removed and secured inside your residence.
- Multiple victims stated to police they thought crime like this did not happen in Berlin. Crime like this happens everywhere across the country. It’s not specific to Berlin, Delmarva, Maryland, or the U.S.