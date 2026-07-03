Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.