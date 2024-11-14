SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury University Police Department (SUPD) has announced new grant funding that will allow them to invest in new resources including additional security cameras, software, and a utility terrain vehicle.
According to SUPD, the Maryland Higher Education Commission has granted them with a $750,000 Campus Safety Grant to enable the new purchases.
SUPD says some of the funds will be used for a utility terrain vehicle that will be used to transport traffic control items during special events, gain access to interior parts of campus that are normally inaccessible to regular patrol, and deployment during hazardous weather.
Funds will also be used to purchase additional security cameras throughout the campus as well as a portable camera for use in areas where additional cameras are needed. A new unified security operations platform, known as Genetec, will additionally be used to bring software systems under a single operation.
“The safety of our students, employees and visitors is our No. 1 priority,” said SU Police Chief Edwin Lashley. “This funding will provide us with even more resources to meet that goal. We are grateful to MHEC and to the State of Maryland for their support.”