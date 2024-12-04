SALISBURY, MD - One of fifteen Salisbury University students accused of an ambush attack on a man lured to an apartment under false pretenses has had his charges reduced this week.
Cruz Cespedes, 19, was allegedly part of a group of students who attacked an adult man after he came to an off-campus apartment thinking he was meeting a 16-year-old for sex in October, according to Salisbury Police. One of the students posed as the fake 16-year-old, according to charging documents. The victim then attempted to leave the apartment multiple times, investigators say, but was repeatedly thrown to the floor assaulted.
Police said the man was targeted due to his sexuality, according to charging documents. Each of the students faced similar charges including assault and hate crime offenses.
Salisbury University confirmed the fifteen students had been suspended following an initial investigation.
Cespedes’ preliminary hearing in Wicomico District Court court was scheduled for Wednesday, December 4th. According to court documents obtained by WBOC, on Tuesday, Wicomico County Assistant State’s Attorney filed a motion to reduce the charges against Cespedes to 2nd degree assault and false imprisonment. Prosecutors asked that counts of reckless endangerment, first degree assault, and various hate crime charges against Cespedes be withdrawn.
Cespedes’ trial is now set for January 29, 2025, according to court records.
Numerous other SU students accused of taking part in the assault have their preliminary hearings scheduled for Thursday, December 5. It is currently unclear if they will also see the charges against them reduced.