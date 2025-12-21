MARYLAND - The Office of the State Fire Marshal announced today they have arrested a 26-year-old Sudlersville man for attempted arson targeting a business in Ridgely.
Fire officials say the arrest follows a six-month investigation into an arson attempt at Murphy's Transport in Ridgely. They say investigators determined the company was targeted due to a dispute between the suspect and the owner.
In July, the owner discovered fire damage to a vehicle and ignitable liquid poured inside three more vehicles, causing an estimated $100,000 in total damages.
Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested 26-year-old Marshall Allan Murphy in Greensboro on Dec. 19 without incident.
He was indicted by a grand jury on 16 charges, including 2nd degree arson and three counts of attempted 2nd degree arson, each punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Murphy is being held at the Caroline County Department of Corrections without bond.