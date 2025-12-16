SUDLERSVILLE, Md. - The former president of Sudlersville Town Commission has been charged with several felony counts of theft scheme after the Queen Anne’s County Government claims he stole over $300,000 from the town.
The county government says the alleged thefts were discovered through an audit of Sudlersville’s water and sewer finances. In June of 2025, the county entered into an agreement with the town to assume ownership, operations, and financial responsibility for Sudlersville’s water and sewer assets. During that transition, county officials conducted the audit, which they say then revealed “suspicious banking activity.”
The findings of the audit were turned over to the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.
As a result of the ensuing investigation, Queen Anne’s County officials say Town Commissioner and former Commission President Jonathan Keith Griffith withdrew more than $300,000 of town funds between November 2022 and August 2025.
Griffith has served as a commissioner since 2020, according to the county.
Griffith now faces three counts of theft scheme over $100,000, two counts of theft scheme over $25,000, and misconduct in office. He is currently being held without bail at the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center.