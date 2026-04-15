SALISBURY, Md. - Nearly record-breaking heat is turning heads across Delmarva on Wednesday, as temperatures in Salisbury climbed well above normal for April — giving residents an early taste of summer.
The high in Salisbury reached approximately 88 to 89 degrees, far above the typical mid-April average, making it feel more like the middle of July than early spring.
At local produce market and garden center “How Sweet It Is,” the sudden shift in weather is already prompting changes.
Staff spent the day watering plants and moving more delicate items into greenhouses to protect them from the unseasonable heat. Experts say rapid temperature swings like this can put added stress on plants — making preparation especially important this time of year.
“This time of year, the weather is very unpredictable. So we tell customers just like what we do here to prepare for it,” said Pam Foskey.
Foskey says taking simple precautions — like bringing outdoor plants inside or protecting those already in the ground — can make a big difference.
“If you have outdoor plants, bring them in. If you have plants that are already planted, you want to protect them,” she said.
While the heat is creating extra work for some, others are embracing the early warmth after a winter marked by snow and ice.
Customers at the market said they’re happy to trade shoveling and salting for planting flowers and adding color back to their yards.
"It's better to be out buying flowers than it is shoveling ice," said Jim Patrick. "Down where we are, we had that storm a couple months ago where we lost electricity for three days, so this heat is welcomed."
Even so, experts urge people to take precautions as temperatures climb. Staying hydrated and pacing outdoor activities can help prevent heat-related issues, especially as the region adjusts to the sudden change.
Cooler temperatures are expected to return later this week, but the brief heat wave serves as a reminder that spring weather can shift quickly in Delmarva.