STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.
Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of eastbound traffic travels on the westbound span) to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge.
MDTA said two-way operations may be limited based on westbound traffic volumes, as bridge officials strive to mitigate delays on both sides of the bridge. Two-way operations are prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog/limited visibility, or times of precipitation and may be prohibited during incidents.
The MDTA encourages motorists to travel off-peak. The best times to travel this weekend are:
- Thursday and Friday – before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
- Saturday – before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
- Sunday – before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
For updates call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726).
Motorists should stay on US 50 on BOTH sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents.