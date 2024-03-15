DOVER, DE - A fatal fire is under investigation in Dover after it claimed the life of one person this week.
The City of Dover said in a statement Friday the Dover Fire Department was called to Sunset Terrace on Wednesday, March 13 just after 1 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters were notified that there may still be an occupant in the building. Responders arrived to see fire shoring from the first floor at the front and back of the home, according to the City.
Dover Police officers, knowing that there may be someone inside the building, forced entry through a back door and located the victim. Officers removed the victim from the burning building and began life saving measures along with the Fire Marshal’s Office, St. Francis EMS, and Kent County Paramedics. The victim was then taken to a nearby emergency room but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.
Firefighters were able to place the fire under control in about an hour.
The Dover Police Department and the City of Dover Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting a joint investigation into the fatal fire.