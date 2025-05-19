DELAWARE - DNREC says the required reservations for summer weekends and holidays at drive-on beaches can be made starting tomorrow.
DNREC is reminding anglers that surf fishing reservations are required during summer weekends and holidays at any of Delaware State Parks’ seven multi-use beaches. Reservations can be made starting at 11 a.m., on May 20.
Weekend and holiday reservations are required for anglers holding annual and two-year surf fishing permits to drive onto Delaware State Parks beaches from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day.
The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation also announced that drive-on surf fishing beach reservations will open on the Tuesday preceding a summer Saturday, and on the Wednesday before a summer Sunday. A non-refundable $4 reservation fee is charged per vehicle for each day a surf fishing spot is reserved. DNREC says reservations are made online on a first-come, first-served basis and are available for each beach until sold out for the weekend.
Reservations are not required Monday through Friday, except for holidays that fall on a weekday. Surf fishing reservations for holidays are available on the Thursday prior to a particular holiday, including Memorial Day (May 26), Juneteenth (June 19), Independence Day (July 4), and Labor Day (Sept. 1). Off-peak surf fishing permits cannot be used for making reservations because permit holders are limited to surf fishing during non-peak times.
Surf fishing reservations may be made for the seven drive-on beaches at destateparks.com/surf-fishing or by phone at 800-499-8221 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on weekends and holidays.
For more information, you can visit Delaware's official website here.