Survey Designed By UMES To Track How Fishing Has Evolved

CRISFIELD, Md. - The State of Maryland, with help from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, is trying to learn more about recreational fishing.
The Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture want to track how anglers, in Maryland, are changing.
Whether you're using live bait, artificial bait, or a lure, Matt Able, says fishing is evolving.
Able is the owner of Sea Hawk Sports Center. He says, "Many years ago, your biggest virtue was patience. I mean you had a chunk of bait on, you sit out there, and wait. Now, you are looking for a strategic area that has the right current, the right depth, and the right structure."
The survey, designed by UMES, states a vital objective is to find ways to introduce new anglers to the bay and the outdoors. The 43-question survey asks about hobbies, who you go fishing with, techniques you're using, catch and release practices, and whether you fish on a boat, kayak, or on land.
"When I was young, fishing with my grandfather, you would fish for food. That was the goal of the trip. Now, it's more sports-oriented. You're trying to enjoy the resource but you're also allowed to put something back," says Able.
Local recreational fisherman Hank Dorsey can agree that new technology and techniques have changed the fishing game.
"People have gotten fancier fishing rods. My father would have never bought a 200-dollar fishing rod. Now, that's just part of the course," says Dorsey.
The tradition of fishing and boating stays above water.
To take the survey, click here.