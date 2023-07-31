SALISBURY, MD---TEDCO (Maryland Technology Development Corporation) recently named Salisbury University’s Dave and Patsy Rommel Center for Entrepreneurship among the inaugural recipients of Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program funding.
“This award will help us to expand the impact of the Rommel Center and reach new communities of makers, artists, and entrepreneurs,” said Michael Jensen, SU executive director of entrepreneurship.
The program was founded in an effort to encourage the growth of makerspaces throughout the state. The first round provides 20 projects spanning 11 counties and Baltimore City grants up to $100,000 for the establishment of a new makerspace, the expansion of a makerspace or the development of programming for a makerspace.
“The center’s makerspace expansion involves the creation and facilitation of new makerspace programming, a makerspace program lead that allows for the expansion of weekend and evening hours, and new maker materials and marketing resources to support the programming, projects and awareness of the makerspace opportunities available to SU and community members,” said Bryan Bourdeau, assistant director of the center.
Potential new programming includes workshops and activities designed for youth and seniors, a maker-in-residence program, community showcases and exhibitions, and entrepreneurship and business development.