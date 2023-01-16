EASTON, Md.-The body of a man was discovered along a Talbot County road over the weekend, according to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office.
The agency says on January 14, deputies reported to the area of Rigbylot Road, about two-tenths of a mile southeast of Royal Oak Road for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. When Deputies arrived, they say they discovered a deceased Hispanic male laying on the ground a short distance from the road.
Authorities say the victim is a 33 year-old Hispanic Easton man. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Results are pending.
Authorities say the person has been identified but they have not been able to notify next of kin, so his identity will be withheld.
Through their investigation, the Sheriff's Office says the man had been at a home on South Aurora Street in Easton with several other people in the early morning hours on Saturday. Based on interviews conducted, detectives have charged an Easton man with the victim's death.
Josue Martinez-Villatoro, 23, has been charged with second degree murder, manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and unauthorized disposal of a body.
Martinez-Villatoro was transported to Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Martinez-Villatoro was ordered held without bond and will have a bail review in the near future in Talbot County District Court.