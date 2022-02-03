CAMBRIDGE, Md.– Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in connection with the deaths of two men whose bodies were found inside a Cambridge building last week.
Charles (aka Trey) William Jones III, 35, of Vienna, Md., is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon in front of his home. He is currently being held without bond.
Jones' arrest stemmed from an incident that happened shortly before midnight Jan. 25 when the bodies of Cleon George Mullings, 36, of Oxford, Md., and Kelvin Levert Wiggins, 42, of Cambridge, were found inside a building on the 800 block of Park Lane in Cambridge. Both men were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel. An autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirmed their cause of death as blunt force trauma and their manner of death as homicide.
During the investigation police were able to develop information and evidence that identified the suspect as Jones. Investigators believe Jones and the two victims knew each other.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jones was arrested by police at his home where he was observed burning items in the back yard. A motive for the murder remains under investigation.
As police continue the investigation, anyone with relevant information to this case is urged to contact investigators at 443-684-1216. Callers may remain anonymous.