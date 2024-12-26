SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a November shooting that left one person seriously injured.
Police were first called to Curlew Road on November 16 on reports of a shooting. There, police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and brought her to a nearby hospital where she was labeled in stable condition despite suffering life-threatening injuries.
Police identified 32-year-old Dequan Maurice Bratten of Salisbury as a suspect in the shooting and asked the for the public’s help in locating him.
On December 26, police announced their investigation had led them to a home on Pine Knoll Dr in Princess Anne. Bratten was found during a search of the home and arrested. Qualesha Nyshae Lewis, 31, of Princess Anne, was also arrested and charged with harboring a felon/fugitive.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and detectives are working to identify additional suspects who may have helped Bratten after the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.