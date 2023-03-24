POCOMOKE, Maryland-- A Virginia man was arrested after allegedly breaking into his ex's Pocomoke home and assaulting them.
According to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, police were called for a reported home invasion in the 200-block of Colona Rd. around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
When police arrived on the scene, they say they learned that a former boyfriend of the victim had allegedly forced his way into the home and physically assaulted the victim before he fled the area.
38-year-old Blanford Persinger of Horntown, Va. was later found and arrested for 4th degree burglary, along with obstructing and hindering. A District Court Commissioner determined that he be held on a $2,500 bond.
The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call (410) 632-1111 and request to speak with Deputy B. Cropper.