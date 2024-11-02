ACCOMACK CO., VA - A Virginia man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Mappsville on Friday night.
On November 1st, at approximately 7:26pm, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office received a report of a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Dollar General located at 14093 Lankford Highway in Mappsville.
At the scene, deputies found an unresponsive male suffering from gunshot wounds.
The Accomack County Sheriff's Office has identified that male as 43-year-old Maurice Anthony Holden, of Melfa. Holden died at the scene and was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause of death.
According to the sheriff's office, an investigation led to warrants being obtained for 45-year-old Jamal Anthony Samuel of New Church, Virginia, for "Second Degree Murder, Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon". He was taken into custody by deputies on November 2nd.