PRINCESS ANNE, MD - The Princess Anne Police Department has charged a suspect with multiple criminal offenses including animal cruelty after the suspect allegedly threw a dog in a dumpster.
Police say they received reports of a dog being thrown in a dumpster in the Pine Knoll Townhome complex. Luckily, officers were able to rescue the dog with the assistance of Somerset Dog Control.
Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect involved and confiscated several animals. The suspect faces multiple charges, including animal cruelty, aggravated cruelty to animals, and malicious destruction of property under $1,000.