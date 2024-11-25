LINCOLN, DE - A Lincoln man has been arrested after police say he stole a delivery truck and crashed into another car before fleeing in the stolen vehicle over the weekend.
According to Delaware State Police, troopers were called to Dupont Boulevard near Johnson Road on reports of a hit and run just before 9:30 a.m. on November 23. Police say they learned the suspect stole a delivery truck while the driver was delivering a package on Johnson Road. The suspect then drove toward Dupont Boulevard where he allegedly struck a BMW that was stopped at the intersection. The man then fled in the stolen truck, spilling packages from the vehicle as he drove recklessly on northbound Dupont Boulevard, according to police.
The suspect eventually stopped and fled on foot from the truck before he was located by Milford police and taken into custody.
The suspect, identified as David Frasier, 32, taken to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $42,506 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Reckless Endanger 1st Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
-Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
-Driving While Suspended or Revoked
-Leaving the Scene of Property Collision Accident
-Failure to Report Public Highway Collision with Damage Greater than $2000
-Failure to Provide Information at Collision Scene
-Additional Traffic Offenses