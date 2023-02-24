POCOMOKE, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the County Bureau of Investigations arrested a man suspected of stabbing someone in Pocomoke yesterday.
Police initially responded to reports of the stabbing on Stockton Road in Pocomoke. The victim was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury, treated, and later released.
Further investigation led the authorities to locate the suspect, identified as Chacarra Townsend, 40, of Horntown, VA. Townsend was taken into custody without incident and charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment.
Townsend was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.