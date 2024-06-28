DENTON, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at a Caroline County Walmart that officials say was intentionally set Thursday.
According to investigators, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Walmart on 610 Legion Road on June 27th just after 2:45 p.m. for reports of a person intentionally setting a display rack of clothes on fire. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was immediately extinguished by Walmart employees.
Total loss is estimated at $360. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
The State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the Caroline County fire and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-822-7609.