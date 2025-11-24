MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a late-morning robbery at a Valero gas station in Milton on Monday.
Troopers were called to the station at 25776 Deep Branch Road around 11 a.m. for a report of a robbery. Police say a man entered the store, went behind the counter, demanded the clerk empty the registers and took the clerk’s car keys before fleeing with cash and the employee’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.
The stolen vehicle was found unoccupied a short time later near New Hope Road in Ellendale.
The Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective H. Lingo at (302) 752-3798, message Delaware State Police on Facebook, or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.