Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.