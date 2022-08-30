BERLIN, Md. - Monday marked seven weeks since the hit and run accident that killed 14-year-old Gavin Knupp and Maryland State Police continue to investigate.
Knupp was was struck by a vehicle July 11th at Grays Corner Rd. near the Glenn Riddle Community. According to Police, Knupp was crossing the roadway to return to a passenger vehicle when he was hit. The driver left the scene.
Roughly one week later Police announced they had located the vehicle believed to have been involved in the accident. They later announced the suspected vehicle in in custody but no suspects have been named nor an arrest made.
On Tuesday, Maryland State Police, the mother and father of Gavin and the Knupp family attorney all issued separate statements.
Statement from Maryland State police:
"Crash team investigators continue to follow up on leads while talking to witnesses. This case is active and ongoing while police seek anyone with first hand knowledge of the incident or who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at 410-819-4721. Callers will remain confidential. Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Worcester County State's Attorney's Office for review."
Statement from Tiffany & Ray Knupp:
“We continue to have full trust and confidence in law enforcement to complete their investigation and in the legal system to hold those responsible accountable for their crimes. We also implore anyone with information related to Gavin’s death to come forward and share that information with the police.
We also want to say, as parents, how proud we are of Summer who continues to be a shining light in our lives and the lives of everyone who knows her. Her strength and courage inspires us every day.”
Statement from Knupp family attorney Neil Dubovsky:
“While we patiently await the conclusion of the criminal investigation, the family has shown amazing restraint, resilience and strength and taken great comfort from the support of their community and friends.
Those who are responsible for Gavin’s death know who they are and we will not rest until they have all been held to account.”